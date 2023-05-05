Is Geraldo Next to Go? Fox News Abruptly Cancels Veteran Host's Appearances on 'The Five'
Geraldo Rivera’s appearances on the Fox News program The Five were abruptly canceled this week, RadarOnline.com has learned, causing concerns that the veteran host may be the next victim to be axed from the conservative news network.
In a sudden development to come just days after Tucker Carlson was abruptly fired from Fox News last week, Rivera took to Twitter to announce his scheduled appearances on The Five for both Thursday and Friday had been canceled.
“My appearances today and tomorrow on The Five have been canceled,” he wrote on Thursday. “I’m sure there’s a good reason.”
“Never fear, I’ll be back week after next,” the veteran Fox News host continued. “Stay safe and happy. Thanks.”
Rivera has not appeared on The Five since Friday, April 21 – which also happened to be the last day Carlson’s program, Tucker Carlson Tonight, aired on the network before his firing that following Monday.
The 79-year-old longtime host shares the “liberal” seat on The Five alongside Fox News contributor Jessica Tarlov and former Democratic House Rep. Harold Ford Jr., and Rivera is regularly one of the most “outspoken left-leaning voices” on the otherwise conservative network.
On April 26, two days after Fox News announced Carlson was no longer with the network, Rivera again took to Twitter to slam the fired Tucker Carlson Tonight host for his “perverse January 6 conspiracy theory bulls--t.”
“I don’t wish ill on anybody, but there is no doubt – as I said at the time – Tucker Carlson’s perverse January 6 conspiracy theory was ‘bullshit,’” Rivera wrote.
“Having lost the election President Trump incited an insurrection that sought to undermine our Constitutional process,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Carlson’s sudden departure from the network – as well as Rivera’s mysterious disappearance from The Five – came shortly after Fox News agreed to a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
Dominion sued the Rupert Murdoch-owned network for $1.6 billion over allegations Fox News and its hosts helped promote former President Donald Trump’s false claims the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.
Although the two parties ultimately settled for nearly $800 million, a cache of text messages, emails, and other exchanges from various Fox News hosts were released in the process of the defamation lawsuit.