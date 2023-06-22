'The View' Hosts Diss Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Over Joy Behar Attacks: 'Who is He?'
The View hosts united to roast Fox News star Greg Gutfeld over his behavior toward Geraldo Rivera and Joy Behar, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday's edition of the daytime talk show, the ladies discussed Rivera's recent announcement that he planned to leave his post on Fox's The Five. Despite Gutfeld being the lead host of the popular program, the women failed to recognize him, as they pondered aloud, "Who is he?"
While Republican cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin explained that Rivera attributed his exit to The Five set becoming "too personal," she claimed Gutfeld, in particular, went after him hard on the show. Without missing a beat, Sunny Hostin asked, "Who is that?"
"Greg Gutfeld, one of the hosts of The Five, who if I don’t have anything nice to say, I generally don’t say anything at all," Griffin answered before she unloaded on the anchor.
Griffin claimed The Five lead host's other namesake show, Gutfeld!, should actually be called "Kat Timpf" because "she’s the funny one on it." Griffin added that Gutfeld was "very harsh" and "critical" of Rivera on the air, which she saw as a potential reason for his exit.
"I could see why he'd be like, I don’t need to do this. I’ve had a long career. Like, I’m just going to go and enjoy myself," Griffin said of Rivera removing himself from Gutfeld's antics.
The topic then turned from Rivera to one of The View's own.
As the conversation continued, Hostin informed Behar that she was a frequent topic on the Fox program and that Gutfeld "talks about you all the time." Still confused by Gutfeld's existence, Behar responded, "Who is he? No really. Who is he?"
Hostin wasn't able to provide much context as she confessed, "I don’t watch the show." Confusion continued as Behar responded, "He has a show? I’ve never heard of him."
The fiery redhead jokingly added, "I guess [Gutfeld's] just obsessed with me!"