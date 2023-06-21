Geraldo Rivera Ditches 'The Five' on Fox News, 'Growing Tension' Compelled TV Veteran to Make His Exit

It seems the writing has been on the wall after some of Rivera's appearances on the program were abruptly canceled in May, causing concerns that the veteran host may be the next victim to be axed from the conservative news network.

"I'm sure there's a good reason," Rivera wrote at the time. "Never fear, I'll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks."

Rivera, who served as one of the "liberal" panelists, said he appreciated having the opportunity, sharing via Twitter how "being odd man out isn't always easy" and that he is still currently Correspondent at Large until his contract expires in January 2025.