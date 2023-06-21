Geraldo Rivera Ditches 'The Five' on Fox News, 'Growing Tension' Compelled TV Veteran to Make His Exit
Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera will no longer be one of The Five due to "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The journalist confirmed that his last appearances on the show will be Thursday and Friday, marking the end of a "great run."
It seems the writing has been on the wall after some of Rivera's appearances on the program were abruptly canceled in May, causing concerns that the veteran host may be the next victim to be axed from the conservative news network.
"I'm sure there's a good reason," Rivera wrote at the time. "Never fear, I'll be back week after next. Stay safe and happy. Thanks."
Rivera, who served as one of the "liberal" panelists, said he appreciated having the opportunity, sharing via Twitter how "being odd man out isn't always easy" and that he is still currently Correspondent at Large until his contract expires in January 2025.
He said in an interview with The Associated Press that it's been "a rocky ride but it has also been an exhilarating adventure that spanned quite a few years." He also noted, "I hope it's not my last adventure."
Rivera was made an official member of The Five in January 2022 although he's been a part of the network since 2001, at which time he joined as a war correspondent.
- Fox News 'On Verge' of Settling Lawsuit With Fired Tucker Carlson Producer Who Accused Network of Sexism, Harassment, and Coercion
- Fox News Dumps Producer Responsible for President Biden ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Chyron Controversy
- WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Blasts Fox News for 'Wannabe Dictator' Chyron About President Biden on Primetime Broadcast
Rivera appeared on the show alongside conservative personalities Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino and Jeanine Pirro and had a number of heated debates with Gutfeld, which he opted not to comment on.
"There has been a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes," Rivera said about his departure. "It's not worth it to me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"I’m 80 years old," he added. "I don't want the friction. The Five is too intimate a place and it gets too personal." Fox News has yet to comment.
Rivera said that he takes a lot of the comments to heart, admitting, "It's not an easy job if you take it as personally as I do."