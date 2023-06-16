Fox News Dumps Producer Responsible for President Biden ‘Wannabe Dictator’ Chyron Controversy
Fox News has fired the person responsible for the controversial chyron that dubbed President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” who had his “political rival arrested” after Donald Trump’s criminal indictment, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come shortly after the chyron appeared at the bottom of the Fox News screen during Tuesday night’s 8 PM broadcast, multiple network insiders confirmed the person had been axed.
Also surprising are reports that the person responsible was Alexander McCaskill – the person who served as managing editor for Tucker Carlson Tonight before Tucker Carlson was also abruptly fired from the Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network in April.
Carlson himself identified McCaskill as the one responsible for the controversial chyron during the former Fox host’s new Twitter show on Thursday evening. He also confirmed McCaskill has been fired.
“First they scolded the producer who put the banner on the screen,” Carlson said on Thursday. “Less than 24 hours after that, he resigned.”
“He had been at Fox for more than a decade,” the former Fox News star continued. “He was considered one of the most capable people in the building. He offered to stay for the customary two weeks, but Fox told him to clear out his desk and leave immediately.”
Meanwhile, Carlson also used his new Twitter show on Thursday to suggest that McCaskill’s chyron that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator” who had his “political rival arrested” was accurate.
“Of course Joe Biden’s not a wannabe dictator,” a sarcastic Carlson raved. “Just because he’s trying to put the other candidate in prison for the rest of his life for a crime he himself committed doesn’t mean he has a totalitarian impulse. That’s absurd!”
“It takes a lot more than jailing your political rivals to earn the title of ‘wannabe dictator,’” he added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox News came under fire on Tuesday night after the surprising chyron appeared on the network’s screen shortly after ex-President Trump was arrested in Miami on criminal charges connected to his possession of classified documents.
“Wannabe dictator speaks at the White House after having his political rival arrested,” the caption read underneath a live clip of Biden speaking in Washington, D.C.
Fox News quickly went into damage control and issued a statement indicating the issue had been “addressed.”
“The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” the network said, although there was no mention of McCaskill nor his departure from Fox News as a result of the incident.