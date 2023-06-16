Fox News 'On Verge' of Settling Lawsuit With Fired Tucker Carlson Producer Who Accused Network of Sexism, Harassment, and Coercion
Fox News is reportedly in the final stages of settling an explosive lawsuit with former producer Abby Grossberg, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after Grossberg first sued the embattled Rupert Murdoch-owned conservative news network earlier this year, Fox News sources familiar with the matter revealed on Thursday that Grossberg and the network are “on the verge of settling.”
CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy first reported on the sudden development on Thursday via his Reliable Sources newsletter, and Fox News sources reportedly told the CNN staffer that Grossberg is currently “in the final stages of ironing out a settlement with the company.”
Still, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed and representatives for both Grossberg and Fox News reportedly declined to comment on the alleged settlement.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Grossberg previously served as a top producer for Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson. She first made a series of explosive allegations against the network in a pair of lawsuits filed in March.
Amongst the allegations, she claimed that Fox News lawyers coerced her into providing misleading testimony in connection to Dominion Voting System’s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against the network.
Grossberg also accused Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott of being “complicit” in the alleged coercion and she claimed Fox’s lawyers deleted potentially damning messages from her phone.
In addition, Grossberg accused Fox News of rampant sexism. She alleged the network passed her over for a top job because they preferred it to be filled by a male.
As RadarOnline.com reported at the time, the former Fox News producer also alleged that top network executives referred to Bartiromo as a “crazy b----” and “menopausal.”
Grossberg further claimed that the set of Carlson’s show was decorated with large photos of Nancy Pelosi in a bathing suit that revealed the then-House Speaker’s cleavage. Women on the network were also allegedly subjected to crude terms and offensive jokes about Jewish people.
Fox News previously charged that Grossberg’s lawsuit was “riddled with false allegations.”
However, Grossberg’s allegations were believed to have changed the course of Dominion’s case against Fox News and the two parties ultimately settled for a record-breaking $787 million.
Smartmatic, another election technology company currently suing Fox News for defamation in connection to the 2020 presidential election, has also subpoenaed Grossberg to testify in its case against the network.
It currently remains unclear how much Fox News will pay Grossberg to end the months-long dispute, although CNN noted on Thursday that “New York law makes it exceptionally difficult for settlements of employment lawsuits containing sexual harassment claims to remain entirely confidential.”