Melania Trump is Donald's 'Secret Weapon': Wife Keeping Him From Coming Unglued After Third Indictment, Sources Spill
After a grueling week that delivered a third indictment for Donald Trump, insiders say his wife, Melania Trump, is the "secret weapon" that's kept the embattled ex-president from coming unglued, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Thursday, Donald appeared in Washington D.C., where he pleaded not guilty to four counts of conspiracy related to special counsel Jack Smith's election interference indictment.
Less than 24 hours passed before Donald entered yet another not-guilty plea to additional charges from his second indictment — and first from Smith — related to missing classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
Needless to say, it was a rough week for the GOP frontrunner. Insiders close to the Trump 2024 campaign said that amid his legal battles, Donald is heavily relying on support from Melania.
"Melania is being credited by his friends with keeping President Trump ‘calm and focused’ amid the hellish week of his being indicted for the third time," a source told Page Six.
The insider added, "Friends whisper these last few weeks have been hard on Trump, and although he always presents a tough front, these constant legal assaults are affecting his day-to-day life."
In a surprising twist, Donald's legal matters seem to be bringing the couple closer than ever before.
The insider claimed that amid his court battles, even a round of golf hasn't been able to "calm" the ex-president the same way Melania has, a shocking notion given Donald's affinity and devotion to the game.
"Melania’s even better than his regular golf games at keeping his temper in check," the source continued. "She provides a peaceful life for him when he needs it."
The insider revealed that Melania has taken charge during family time, including turning off Donald's obsession with media coverage of him.
"The couple and their son [Barron] have breakfast and dinner together regularly at their residence at his Bedminster golf club," the source continued. "[Melania] literally turns the news off at times so they can watch something else together, and she frowns over telephone or social media use at the table."
The insider noted that "Melania keeps him on track as a father," while they made the slight diss that the former first lady had "stepped up to fill the place Ivanka [Trump] and Jared [Kushner] once had."
"She is his most intimate and internal sounding board," the source said of Melania.
As for the so-called "constant legal attacks" that were said to have affected the former president's "day-to-day life," Donald had another matter before the court to address this week.
Donald was given a 5 PM deadline on Monday to respond to the special counsel's request for a protective order related to his election interference indictment.
The Republican still faced a potential fourth indictment from Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis related to efforts to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.