Donald Trump Will Take a Mugshot if Slapped With Indictment in Georgia, Fulton County Sheriff Says
Donald Trump will be treated like every other accused criminal if he's indicted in Georgia, including having the former president posing for a mugshot, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“Unless somebody tells me differently, we are following our normal practices, and so it doesn’t matter your status, we’ll have a mugshot ready for you,” Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said on Wednesday.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis began the investigation into Trump two years ago after a recording of his January 2021 phone call to Georgia's secretary of state was released.
The grand jury is expected to hear the case this month, with Willis strongly hinting an indictment could come down by August 18. According to Sheriff Labat, his team will be ready — and they already have a plan if the day should arrive.
He revealed to Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that his officers will work with local, county, state, and federal law enforcement on the day of Trump's possible indictment.
Sheriff Labat also stated that his highly-qualified officers have learned what to do by watching Trump's other indictments and arraignments, which they will apply in their situation if it arises.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the former commander-in-chief, 77, was hit with his third indictment on Tuesday, opening a new set of criminal charges against him over his actions regarding the capitol attack on January 6, 2021.
In the latest indictment — this one, in Washington, D.C. — prosecutors accused Trump of attempting to sway election officials to call the 2020 presidential election results in his favor instead of his victor, Joe Biden.
Trump has already been indicted and arraigned twice — once in New York and the second in Miami. Trump did not have to pose for a mugshot either time despite becoming the first president – former or current – charged with criminal activity.
He appeared not to be sweating his latest legal woe, taking to his Social Truth platform hours after the decision to express his gratitude to his loyal followers.
“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE!!! I HAVE NEVER HAD SO MUCH SUPPORT ON ANYTHING BEFORE. THIS UNPRECEDENTED INDICTMENT OF A FORMER (HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL!) PRESIDENT, & THE LEADING CANDIDATE, BY FAR, IN BOTH THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTION, HAS AWOKEN THE WORLD TO THE CORRUPTION, SCANDAL, & FAILURE THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE IN THE UNITED STATES FOR THE PAST THREE YEARS. AMERICA IS A NATION IN DECLINE, BUT WE WILL MAKE IT GREAT AGAIN, GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE," he wrote on Tuesday. “I LOVE YOU ALL!!!”