Trump PAC Shelled Out More Than $200k To Melania's Stylist for 'Strategy Consulting' Despite 'Cash Crunch'
Donald Trump's Save America leadership PAC paid former first lady Melania Trump's stylist Hervé Pierre Braillard a six-figure sum for "strategy consulting," RadarOnline.com has learned, according to fresh disclosures to the Federal Election Commission.
In a viral new Twitter thread posted on Tuesday, "political junkie" Rob Pyers highlighted how a massive payment of $108,000 was shelled out to the fashionisto, who famously designed inaugural ball gowns for Melania as well as Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama, in the first six months of the year despite Trump's "cash crunch" amid his piling legal woes.
Pyers pointed out that over the last six months, Trump's committees raised around $53.9 million, with Save America leading the way while raking in $24,318,367.
Fox News previously reported the super PAC paid at least $132,000 to Melania's former hairdresser in 2022 with eight installments of $18,000 and $6,000 under the same label.
It was noted The California Target Book found Pierre had received a total of $152,500 from the PAC, which did not match the FEC's data.
PACs are prohibited from spending money on personal items, however leadership PACs have a bit more freedom.
"Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist," Melania's office said in a statement last fall. "His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events."
Braillard was behind Melania's ivory white inaugural ball gown that she wore in 2017 before donating it to the Smithsonian.
- Trump Save America PAC Down to Only $4M After Spending More Than $40M on Legal Costs in First Half of 2023: Report
- Fani Willis Receives Racist Threats After Donald Trump Lashes Out at Georgia DA Over Expected Indictment
- Donald Trump Unleashes on Fox News' Bret Baier in Late Night Rant Over ‘Softball’ Sit Down With Rival DeSantis: ‘Very Angry’
He told Vogue that year, "My role is to dress the First Lady and advise her – I'm not a stylist; I am an advisor, and she is adamant about that. Who, as a free woman, is going to be told what to wear? It's a conversation, a collaboration. Without intellectualizing, my advice is respectful and it makes sense."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Braillard addressed his contributions last August, with a spokesman telling Women's Ware Daily that "Mr. Pierre is a world-renowned artist. His work extends to many different fields, not just fashion design. His expertise is utilized for special projects and events."
"As with every other first lady, there is an after-the-White House life, which involves many other aspects than fashion. I am lucky to have worked in prestigious houses, to have designed [costumes] for ballets and more recently to work in home decor. There are many upcoming projects in this after-the-White House [stage]," Braillard gushed about his opportunities.