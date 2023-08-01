Trump PAC Shelled Out More Than $200k To Melania's Stylist for 'Strategy Consulting' Despite 'Cash Crunch'

Donald Trump's Save America leadership PAC paid former first lady Melania Trump's stylist Hervé Pierre Braillard a six-figure sum for "strategy consulting," RadarOnline.com has learned, according to fresh disclosures to the Federal Election Commission.

In a viral new Twitter thread posted on Tuesday, "political junkie" Rob Pyers highlighted how a massive payment of $108,000 was shelled out to the fashionisto, who famously designed inaugural ball gowns for Melania as well as Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama, in the first six months of the year despite Trump's "cash crunch" amid his piling legal woes.