Is Donald Trump Leading the U.S. Into Another Civil War? Russian Commentator Says Things Are Getting 'Really Bad'
Russian radio and television presenter Vladimir Solovyov has suggested that former President Donald Trump could lead the United States into a second "civil war," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Solovyov, known for being a mouthpiece for Russia and Vladimir Putin, made the remark during a conversation with political scientist Dmitry Evstafiev on his show Full Contact.
The discussion focused on Trump's alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol Riots, for which he recently pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.
The Russian radio commentator believes that, following his recent indictment, Trump's only remaining option is to go to war with his own country.
Solovyov said he had "never seen or heard of anything like this in my entire life. In America, they are attempting to destroy Trump, and to do it unbelievably fast."
The host did not provide any further clarification on who he referred to as "they." However, his statement suggests that Trump's actions could potentially lead to a deepening divide within the United States.
Evstafiev added, "We don't see the United States as a vessel of wisdom or the origin of democracy, but it seems like we are not even aware of some aspects of this situation."
"Like a steamroller in violation of the written and unwritten norms, they are trying to quickly shut down the former president of the United States, or so they say," he continued. "I have to tell you, this is really something! This means that things are really bad!"
Without giving any form of clarification, Evstafiev claimed, "To them, Trump is a lesser evil than all the rest. I understand these big money people! A moron as their president is better than a nuclear war. These events are snowballing, that's for sure."
Solovyov asked Evstafiev about the viability of Trump taking up arms and starting a civil war, to which the political scientist suggested, "He is practically doing this already, or at least he's getting close."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported back in February, one of Trump's biggest supporters, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, came out in support of the U.S. splitting in two, tweeting, "We need a national divorce."
"We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this," she continued. "From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat's traitorous America Last policies, we are done."
