Is Donald Trump Leading the U.S. Into Another Civil War? Russian Commentator Says Things Are Getting 'Really Bad'

Solovyov said he had "never seen or heard of anything like this in my entire life. In America, they are attempting to destroy Trump, and to do it unbelievably fast."

The host did not provide any further clarification on who he referred to as "they." However, his statement suggests that Trump's actions could potentially lead to a deepening divide within the United States.

Evstafiev added, "We don't see the United States as a vessel of wisdom or the origin of democracy, but it seems like we are not even aware of some aspects of this situation."

"Like a steamroller in violation of the written and unwritten norms, they are trying to quickly shut down the former president of the United States, or so they say," he continued. "I have to tell you, this is really something! This means that things are really bad!"