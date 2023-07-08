Vladimir Putin Sends Nuclear Bombers to Arctic Base Ahead of NATO Summit, Raising World War 3 Fears
In a recent demonstration of its military might, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent two nuclear bombers on a 12-hour war game to an Arctic base, sparking concerns of escalating tensions and the possibility of World War 3, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to the Daily Star, Lieutenant-General Sergey Kobylash, commander of Russian long-range aviation, confirmed that two supersonic White Swan Tu-160 nuclear bomber planes and two strategic missile-carrying Tu-95MS planes participated in the exercise, landing in the Arctic circle.
The Tu-160s arrived at the Sovetskiy airfield in the Komi Republic in western Russia, while the Tu-95MS planes flew to the Chukotka Autonomous Area in the bitterly cold region of Siberia.
Kobylash emphasized the significance of this exercise, stating, "The Tu-160 is the most important part of the Russian nuclear triad, so the modernization of combat vehicles and the resumption of production of these strategic bombers is our priority task."
Russia has previously boasted about how vital the Tu-160 is to its nuclear fleet.
"Despite performing combat tasks during the special military operation, all planned combat training activities are being carried out in full," said the air force commander. "The flight and tactical exercises of aviation regiments of the Engels and Amur long-range aviation formations were launched."
According to the outlet, the exercise involved over ten different aircrafts to demonstrate the country's commitment to maintaining its military supremacy.
The war game took place just ahead of a NATO meeting in Lithuania, where top leaders from 31 member countries, including the UK, were set to convene.
The conference, held in the country's capital, Vilnius, which borders Russia-allied Belarus, aims to discuss various defense matters, including Ukraine's potential full-scale membership in the alliance.
The Russian government released videos showcasing the extensive drill on Telegram, further emphasizing its military capabilities and preparedness to defend its interests.
The demonstration of Russia's nuclear capabilities underscores the importance of maintaining open communication and diplomatic efforts to prevent any potential escalation into a global conflict.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has been escalating tensions between Russia and the West, going as far as to order preschoolers to be taught military skills.
