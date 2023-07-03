Your tip
Atomic Clock: Putin's 'Worst Enemy' Declares Threat to Plunge World Into Nuclear War is Real

By:

Jul. 3 2023, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Vladimir Putin’s “worst enemy” recently declared that the threat of nuclear war is a “very real possibility” amid the Russian leader’s ongoing war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come after the conflict in Ukraine recently exceeded 16 months, Russian opposition leader Grigory Yavlinsky warned that Putin’s threats of nuclear Armageddon are “serious.”

Yavlinsky, a former Soviet Union power broker who more recently founded Russia’s last liberal party, also warned that a nuclear apocalypse is not just a threat to Ukraine but also to the West.

"Taking into account the size of the threat of nuclear war - this is all so serious,” Yavlisnky told the Sun on Sunday. "I wouldn’t say it’s a threat for tomorrow but as far I understand – this is 50/50, this is a very real possibility that can be realized."

The Russian opposition leader further explained that Putin, if backed into a corner in Ukraine, “could be in the position [to deploy nukes] if he does not have the vision to find a way out."

Meanwhile, Yavlisnky also spoke about the constant “target on his back” for being Putin’s political opponent.

Yavlisnky campaigned against Putin in three different elections for the Russian presidency and currently remains one of the only Russian opposition leaders to not be exiled, imprisoned, or killed under mysterious circumstances for opposing Putin.

“I am thinking about that every day, every minute, we can stop the interview and anything can happen, but this is my country,” he told the Sun. "I have been working in politics for more than 30 years, and it is my responsibility and obligation to warn about the real danger as I see it.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Yavlisnky’s revelation that the atomic clock is ticking and that the threat of nuclear war between Russia and the West is a “very real possibility” came shortly after President Joe Biden also confirmed the threat is real.

President Biden shared the shocking revelation in June during a speech in California.

"When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado River drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” Biden said. "They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons.”

“It's real,” he added.

