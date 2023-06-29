Mounting Death Toll: Russian Bank VP Dies After Mysteriously Falling From 11th-floor Moscow Apartment Window
A Russian bank executive was found dead under mysterious circumstances last week after she fell out of her 11th-floor apartment window, RadarOnline.com can report.
Kristina Baikova, 28, died at approximately 3 AM on the morning of June 24 in Moscow after she plunged from her 11th-floor apartment window down to the street below.
The 28-year-old worked served as the vice president of Loko-Bank, according to the Sun, and was having drinks with a friend in the moments leading up to her devastating and mysterious death.
According to the friend, who has since been identified only as a 34-year-old male named Andrei, the pair were chatting and drinking together on Friday evening inside Baikova’s Moscow apartment when – around 3 AM – the young bank executive stepped out onto the apartment balcony.
She then reportedly fell out of the window and plunged 11 floors down to the Khodynsky Boulevard sidewalk below.
Andrei reportedly called an ambulance immediately but Baikova was ultimately declared dead at the scene from her injuries.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, 28-year-old Baikova is the latest Russian to die under sudden and mysterious circumstances since Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Alexander Kolodich, 58, was found dead and buried under his own home in Russia’s capital earlier this month.
- Vladimir Putin Appears Cheerful in First Public Appearance Since Botched Moscow Coup, Draws Smiley Face and Takes Pics With Supporters
- Putin's Missing General is 'Being Interrogated' in 'Notorious Moscow Prison' Following Alleged Involvement in Wagner Coup
- Vladimir Putin Plans to 'Invade the Moon' Using $22 Million Rocket in August, NASA Confirms
Kolodich served as the Deputy of the Duma of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug and was said to be a big supporter of Putin and the Russian leader’s war against Ukraine.
The deceased 58-year-old also reportedly held major committee positions and was also well-connected in the country’s "political machine” prior to his sudden death.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, over 40 major Russian figures – including oligarchs, politicians, and generals – have also died under similarly bizarre and mysterious circumstances since Russia invaded Ukraine more than 16 months ago.
Deputy Science Minister Pyotr Kucherenko died on a plane from Cuba to Moscow in May shortly after he condemned Putin’s war against Ukraine to a friend during a private conversation.
Although no autopsy was completed for Kucherenko, his family said that the 46-year-old’s death was linked to an underlying heart condition.