Death Count Continues: Pro-Putin Deputy Found 'Stabbed to Death' and 'Buried Under House’ in Moscow
A pro-Vladimir Putin politician was found dead and buried under his own home in Russia’s capital this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Alexander Kolodich, 58, was reportedly discovered murdered and wrapped in a white sheet that was covered in rubble underneath his Moscow home on Monday morning.
Kolodich, who served as the Deputy of the Duma of the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug until his sudden death, was reportedly a big supporter of Putin and the 70-year-old Russian leader’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
He held major committee positions and was also well-connected in the country’s "political machine," according to Daily Star.
Also startling are the reports published by a number of Russian media outlets that claimed Kolodich was involved in a violent fight with his 39-year-old gardener moments before the murder.
The altercation allegedly escalated into a knife fight and Kolodich’s wife, who reportedly heard his screams, rushed to help but was also stabbed by the gardener.
Kolodich’s wife was able to escape and the gardener was arrested shortly after confessing to the crime to his brother, who then alerted the Moscow police.
Boris Khokhryakov, the Chairman of the Duma of Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug, led a tribute to his fellow Putin supporter. He expressed deep regret about Kolodich’s death and called him both a comrade and colleague.
"With deep regret, we learned that our comrade, colleague, and deputy of the District Duma Alexander Vasilyevich Kolodich has passed away,” he said. "Kolodich was an outstanding politician, a great professional with an open mind. The bright memory of him will forever remain in our hearts."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kolodich is the latest Russian with direct links to Putin to die under sudden and mysterious circumstances in recent weeks and months.
Over 40 major Russian figures, including oligarchs, politicians, and generals, have died under bizarre circumstances since Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Last month, a top Russian politician died under similarly mysterious circumstances shortly after he condemned Putin and the war against Ukraine in private.
Deputy Science Minister Pyotr Kucherenko died on a plane back to Moscow from Cuba in May, and his family said that the 46-year-old’s death was linked to an underlying heart condition even though no autopsy was completed.