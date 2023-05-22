Sudden Russian Death Syndrome: Russian Minister Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances After Criticizing Putin's 'Fascist Invasion' of Ukraine
A top Russian politician died under mysterious circumstances this weekend after condemning Vladimir Putin’s “fascist invasion” of Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Deputy Science Minister Pyotr Kucherenko, 46, passed away on Saturday while returning to Moscow from a business trip in Cuba.
Russia’s Science and Higher Education Ministry officially confirmed the Russian minister’s passing on Sunday and revealed that Kucherenko’s flight was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Russia.
According to the ministry, Kucherenko suddenly became ill during the flight home to Moscow and the doctors who treated the 46-year-old Russian politician were not able to save him.
Kucherenko’s family further revealed that the deputy science minister’s death was linked to a suspected heart condition and that an autopsy to officially determine Kucherenko’s cause of death is scheduled for Wednesday.
Also startling are reports that Kucherenko’s sudden and mysterious passing on Saturday came just weeks after the politician’s friend, journalist and filmmaker Roman Super, revealed a conversation the pair had regarding Putin’s war against Ukraine.
According to Super, Kucherenko was frustrated over the Russian leader’s decision to invade Ukraine in February 2022 and his inability to leave Russia due to the war.
“It’s impossible, they confiscate our passports,” Roman recalled Kucherenko saying in 2022. “And there’s no world that would be happy to see a deputy Russian minister after this fascist invasion.”
“It’s not really helping. I don’t sleep much. I feel terrible. We’re all held hostage. No one can make a peep,” Kucherenko reportedly told Super, adding that he was self-medicating with “antidepressants and tranquilizers at the same time by the handful.”
“You can’t imagine the degree of brutalization of our country,” the now-deceased minister explained further. “You won’t even recognize Russia in a year.”
Kucherenko is survived by his wife, Georgian Eurovision singer Diana Gurtskaya, and the pair’s 15-year-old son, Konstantin.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kucherenko’s passing on Saturday marked just the latest sudden and mysterious death to strike a Russian official since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022.
The phenomenon, since dubbed “Sudden Russian Death Syndrome” by intelligence sources, has seen more than two dozen high-profile Russian officials pass away in similar circumstances over the course of the last 15 months.
Although the deaths have all been ruled accidental or natural, the majority of the mysterious deaths occurred shortly after the deceased criticized Putin and the Russian despot's ongoing war against Ukraine.