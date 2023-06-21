Your tip
'It's Real': President Joe Biden Confirms Vladimir Putin May Deploy Nukes Against Ukraine

Jun. 21 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

President Joe Biden warned that there is a “real” chance Vladimir Putin launches nuclear weapons against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate, Biden reportedly told a roomful of Democrat donors that Putin’s potential use of nuclear weapons is a “real” threat.

The U.S. president’s prediction reportedly came during a recent speech in California, according to Daily Star.

"When I was out here about two years ago saying I worried about the Colorado River drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy,” Biden began.

"They looked at me like when I said I worry about Putin using tactical nuclear weapons,” he continued. “It's real.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, President Biden’s startling prediction came just days after Putin announced that a number of Russian nukes had successfully arrived in Belarus.

Putin also indicated that he would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons if “Russian statehood” is threatened amid the ongoing war against Ukraine.

“I have already said that the use of extreme measures is possible in case there is a danger to Russian statehood,” the Russian leader said during the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg last week.

Meanwhile, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also recently indicated that he would “not hesitate” to “push the big red button” now that several Russian nukes are under his control in Belarus.

"God forbid, I will have to make a decision on the use of these weapons in modern times,” Lukashenko said this month. “But there will be no hesitation if only there is aggression against us."

The U.S. State Department has since condemned Putin’s decision to position nuclear warheads in Belarus, calling the move “irresponsible.”

"It's the latest example of irresponsible behavior that we have seen from Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a year ago,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said earlier this month.

"We have seen no reason to adjust our strategic nuclear posture or any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon,” Miller added at the time.

