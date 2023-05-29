WW3 Fears: Vladimir Putin Moves Nukes to Belarus With European Capitals Now in Range of Potential Strikes
Vladimir Putin recently moved nukes into Belarus, RadarOnline.com has learned, creating fears that the conflict in Ukraine is inching closer to a potential World War 3.
In a startling development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate, both Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Russia is placing nukes in the country that borders Ukraine directly to the north.
Even more startling is the fact that Belarus also borders three NATO countries – meaning Putin could now reach several capitals across Europe should he decide to launch an attack against the Ukraine-aligned allies.
"We had to prepare storage facilities and the rest [in Belarus]. We’ve done all of that,” Lukashenko confirmed during the Eurasian Economic Forum in Moscow on Thursday. “This is why the relocation of nuclear munitions began.”
"Maybe,” the leader added when asked if the nukes were already in Belarus. “I will go and take a look."
According to Daily Star, Putin’s decision to place a nuclear arsenal in Belarus marks the first time Russia has positioned nukes on foreign soil since 1991.
Kremlin military chiefs will reportedly remain in charge of the nukes in Belarus, which will be positioned across the 674-mile border Belarus shares with Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the U.S. State Department condemned the recent agreement between Putin and Lukashenko to place nukes in Belarus.
- Vladimir Putin Sends an Onslaught of 'Kamikaze' Drones to Kyiv Ahead of One of Ukraine's Biggest National Holidays
- 'No Ukraine Ever Existed in the History of Mankind': Delusional Vladimir Putin Denies Ukraine's Existence in Concerning Kremlin Video
- 'I'm Not Going to Die': Belarus Leader and Putin Ally Alexander Lukashenko Dismisses Reports He Was Poisoned in Moscow
"It's the latest example of irresponsible behavior that we have seen from Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a year ago,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said after the pact was reached last week.
"We have seen no reason to adjust our strategic nuclear posture or any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon,” Miller added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s decision to move nukes into Belarus came weeks after the Russian leader already placed ten nuclear aircraft carriers in the nation that shares a nearly 700-mile border with Ukraine.
"We agreed with [Belarusian President Alexander] Lukashenko that we would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime," Putin said in March.
Although Lukashenko agreed to allow Russian nuclear aircraft carriers to be placed in Belarus, and has now allowed Putin to position nukes in his nation, the Belarusian leader stopped short of committing his own troops to the frontlines of the ongoing Russian war effort in Ukraine.