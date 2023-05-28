Vladimir Putin Sends an Onslaught of 'Kamikaze' Drones to Kyiv Ahead of One of Ukraine's Biggest National Holidays

It's still unclear exactly how many drones were sent to the nation's capital, but according to the Ukrainian Air Force, 52 of at least 54 were shot down during the attack. The strike killed one 41-year-old man due to falling debris, making this the first deadly attack on Kyiv.

This is the 14th attempted attack on the capitol this month, and many foreign officials believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.