'I'm Not Going to Die': Belarus Leader and Putin Ally Alexander Lukashenko Dismisses Reports He Was Poisoned in Moscow

Insiders indicated at the time that Lukashenko returned to Belarus and was taken to a hospital in Minsk before being placed in a medically-induced coma, although those reports were later found to be false.

"The Belarus strongman is clearly seriously ill and some are asking if he is already dead,” journalist Ben Aris said on May 14. "[Lukashenko] is in the hospital, he is being prepared for an operation – and maybe the operation has already been performed.”

