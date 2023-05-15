Belarus Leader and Putin Ally Alexander Lukashenko Rumored Dead Following Sudden Hospitalization
Vladimir Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko is rumored to be dead after the Belarus president was suddenly rushed to the hospital last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come just days after Putin placed ten nuclear aircraft carriers in Belarus amid Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine, Lukashenko was reportedly rushed to the hospital and is rumored to be seriously ill, in a coma, or deceased.
Lukashenko was last seen in Moscow on Tuesday, May 9, while attending Russia’s Victory Day parade alongside Putin. The Belarus president was reportedly rushed to the airport shortly after the festivities with an ambulance in tow.
According to insiders, Lukashenko returned to Belarus and was taken to a hospital in Minsk before being placed in a medically-induced coma.
"The Belarus strongman is clearly seriously ill and some are asking if he is already dead,” journalist Ben Aris reported on Sunday, according to Daily Star.
"The Belarus leader is in the hospital, he is being prepared for an operation – and maybe the operation has already been performed,” Russian Telegram channels also reported shortly after concerns for Lukashenko’s health arose.
Belarus opposition leader Pavel Latushka further confirmed that Lukashenko had not been seen in almost one week and that strategies are being prepared if the 68-year-old Belarus president already passed away.
"He's been gone for four days now. Sick, poisoned, simulating?" Latushka said this weekend. "We are working on an implementation of a plan in case of Lukashenko’s death."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Lukashenko has served as Putin’s most formidable – and arguably only – ally since the Russian president invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Putin announced in March that Lukashenko agreed to allow Russia to place ten nuclear aircraft carriers in Belarus, although the Belarus leader stopped short of committing his own troops to the Russian war effort in Ukraine.
"We agreed with Lukashenko that we would place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus without violating the non-proliferation regime," Putin said earlier this year.
Lukashenko has also reportedly resisted Putin’s efforts to integrate Belarus into Russia, although that may change if it is confirmed the 68-year-old leader has passed away.