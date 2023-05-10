Ominous: Vladimir Putin Pictured With Nuke Briefcase Moments Before Declaring 'Real War' With West
Vladimir Putin was pictured with Russia’s nuclear briefcase this week just moments before declaring “real war” against the West in a fiery and fury-filled speech, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
In a striking development to come more than 14 months after invading Ukraine in February 2022, the 70-year-old Russian leader was spotted in Moscow on Tuesday with Russia’s nuclear briefcase in tow.
The sighting of Putin came as he arrived in Moscow’s Red Square to commemorate this year’s Victory Day in recognition of Russia’s defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.
But even more striking were the remarks made by the Russian tyrant in his ten-minute-long Victory Day speech in which he raged against NATO and promised “real war” against “the Western globalist elite.”
“Civilization again finds itself at a decisive, critical moment,” Putin said on Tuesday. “A real war has again been launched against our motherland.”
“It looks [the West] has forgotten the consequences of the Nazi striving for world domination,” he continued. “They have forgotten who destroyed that monster, that absolute evil, who it was who stood up to protect their native land and did not begrudge their lives to liberate the peoples of Europe.”
“The Western globalist elite are still asserting their exceptionalism, playing off people against each other and dividing societies,” Putin fumed further.
“They are provoking bloody conflicts and coups, they are sowing hatred, Russophobia and aggressive nationalism, they are destroying traditional family values that make a human a human.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s short – albeit startling – speech on Tuesday came during Russia’s “smallest ever” Victory Day parade.
According to Russian sources familiar with this year’s celebration, Tuesday’s Victory Day parade in Moscow was the “smallest ever” due to the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
While past parades reportedly featured the full might of Russia’s military arsenal – including tanks, armored vehicles, jets, and troops of soldiers – this year’s procession only featured one Soviet-era tank from 1948.
“The parade in Moscow didn't have any modern tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, or aviation,” Ukrainian Ministry Advisor Anton Gerashchenko said of the parade. “It was one of the smallest in Russian history, taking less than 10 minutes.”
Putin also reportedly decided to cut his speech short on Tuesday over fears of a possible assassination attempt against his life.