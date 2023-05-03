Kremlin Claims Putin Survived Overnight Assassination Attempt, Ukraine Denies Any Involvement In Attack
The Kremlin announced that Vladimir Putin survived an overnight assassination attempt, RadarOnline.com has learned, although Ukraine has denied any involvement in the alleged attack.
In a striking development to come amid reports Putin is growing increasingly paranoid about potential assassination attempts on his life, the Kremlin said on Wednesday that the Russian capital was struck by two drones at approximately 2 AM.
Moscow residents also reportedly corroborated the Kremlin’s claims, confirming that an explosion was heard inside the Russian capital building early Wednesday morning and that smoke was seen filling the Moscow sky.
Video footage from the alleged attack also showed what appeared to be parts of the Kremlin on fire.
Although Ukraine has denied being behind the suspected drone strike, Kremlin officials claimed the attack was a “planned terrorist attack” and an “assassination attempt on the president of Russia.”
Moscow has also vowed to take “retaliatory measures” against Ukraine as a result of the alleged attack.
Serhii Nykyforov, a spokesperson for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, not only denied being behind Wednesday morning’s strike but also accused the Kremlin of launching a “false flag” attack in a “deliberate” attempt to “escalate the [war in Ukraine] ahead of May 9 – Russia’s annual Victory Day.
“Separately, the phrasing by the terrorist state is surprising,” Nykyforov said on Wednesday morning. “A terrorist attack is houses destroyed in Dnipro and Uman, or a rocket attack on a railway station in Kramatorsk, and many other tragedies.”
Even more startling are reports that Wednesday’s attack on the Kremlin has caused Russian lawmakers to call on Moscow to go “scorched earth” against Ukraine and retaliate with an assassination attempt of their own against Zelenskyy.
“Terrorists have settled in Kyiv, and, as you know, negotiations with them are meaningless,” Russian lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet said. “They need only to be destroyed, quickly and mercilessly.”
“It’s time to launch a missile attack on Zelensky’s residence in Kyiv,” he continued. “I’m ready to give the coordinates: 11 Bankova Street, where the so-called administration of the president of Ukraine is located.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this striking development came just hours after it was revealed Putin is set to start preparing the Russian people for an inevitable defeat in Ukraine.