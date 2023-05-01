Putin's Assassination Would Create 'Bloodbath Break-up of Russia Into Nuclear Mini-States': Ex-CIA Analyst
Vladimir Putin’s assassination would potentially result in a “bloodbath break-up” of Russia into a series of smaller “nuclear mini-states,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Putin continues to struggle to take Ukraine more than 14 months after first invading the nation in February 2022, one former CIA analyst predicted Russia will experience a “dramatic change” if the Russian leader is ousted from power.
That is the revelation shared by ex-CIA analyst Paul Goble this weekend.
Goble also claimed a number of Russian insiders are “open” to the idea of a “splintered state” and the end of the current Russian Federation.
“People are now much more open to the possibility that the Russian Federation might not be able to remain in one piece,” he told the Sun this weekend.“What we’re likely to see is something different than the coming apart of the great empires.”
“I think that it’s going to be kaleidoscopic,” Goble continued. “It will be chaotic – what you see one year won’t be the same after two years.”
Even more startling was Goble’s prediction that the smaller splintered states left over from the Russian Federation’s potential demise could acquire nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.
“I suspect that there could be a lot more people with nuclear weapons than anybody is talking about,” he theorized.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Goble’s remarks came just after Russia accused Ukraine of attempting to assassinate Putin with a kamikaze drone last week.
The drone was allegedly filled with 17kg of explosives and crashed just outside Moscow as the 70-year-old Russian leader was preparing to visit an industrial park in Rudnevo – a small Russian hamlet situated less than 40 miles away from the Russian capital.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
But while Ukraine is allegedly working to assassinate Putin to bring an end to the ongoing war, Goble indicated the Russian leader’s own officials are also working to dispose of Putin due to the disastrous consequences the invasion has created.
“The most likely situation is that Putin is killed by people who realize he’s destroying the country,” Goble told the Sun.
Meanwhile, Russia is estimated to have lost more than $18 billion and 200,000 troops since the invasion of Ukraine first started more than 14 months ago.