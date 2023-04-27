Putin Assassination Attempt: Russia Accuses Ukraine of 'Trying to Kill' Tyrant After Kamikaze Drone Crashes Outside Moscow
Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin after a “kamikaze” drone crashed just outside Moscow earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a striking development to come as Putin’s war against Ukraine exceeds 14 months, Kremlin officials believe Ukraine tried to kill the Russian president with a UJ-22 drone carrying 17kg of explosives.
The alleged assassination attempt reportedly took place on Sunday as Putin was preparing to visit an industrial park in Rudnevo – a small Russian hamlet situated approximately 40 miles away from the Russian capital.
“Our intelligence officers received information about Putin's trip to the industrial park in Rudnevo,” tweeted Ukrainian activist Yuriy Romanenko, according to the Sun.
Romanenko further claimed the information prompted Kyiv to launch a “kamikaze drone, which flew through all the air defenses of the Russian Federation, and fell not far from the industrial park.”
“Considering how much Putin is obsessed with his own security, this story could have huge implications for the Kremlin,” he added.
After it was confirmed a drone crashed outside of Moscow on Sunday, Putin reportedly canceled his trip to Rudnevo. The Russian president is now reportedly scheduled to visit the industrial park on Thursday.
Russian state media went on to report that the alleged kamikaze drone was discovered by a 35-year-old Moscow woman who was in the woods at the time to bury a deceased kitten.
Explosive experts reportedly worked at the crash site for five hours before deeming the area safe, and they ultimately took the drone for analysis.
Sunday’s alleged assassination attempt against Putin would mark the closest Ukraine has come to successfully striking Putin since he first ordered his forces to invade the neighboring nation in February 2022.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the alleged assassination attempt also came as Putin is believed to be growing increasingly paranoid about a potential attack on his life.
Earlier this month, while visiting a Moscow church to celebrate Orthodox Easter, the 70-year-old Russian strongman was flanked by an “army” of bodyguards to protect him against any possible assassination attempts.
Sunday’s alleged attack also came shortly after it was revealed that Putin created a series of identical offices across Russia to trick and confuse any possible assassins.