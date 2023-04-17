Paranoid Putin Takes Small Security Army to Church Over Assassination Fears
Vladimir Putin celebrated Orthodox Easter this year surrounded by an “army” of bodyguards over fears of a possible assassination attempt, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 70-year-old Russian leader was reportedly flanked by a large security team on Sunday as he celebrated the holiday at Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow.
Daily Star said “dozens” of undercover security operatives surrounded the church shortly before Putin arrived, while other worshippers were forced to undergo “intense security checks” before being allowed to enter.
Meanwhile, traffic across central Moscow where the cathedral is located was reportedly restricted for hours while the Orthodox Easter service was delivered.
Putin also reportedly gave a short speech at the church where he admitted this year’s Orthodox Easter came at a time of “serious challenges” for Russia amid the nation’s ongoing war against Ukraine.
“The wonderful, beloved Easter holiday gives believers hope, inspires good thoughts and deeds, and serves to affirm high moral ideals and values in society,” Putin said on Sunday.
“The Church has always been together with the people, sharing joys and hardships with them,” he continued.
“And today, in the face of serious challenges, it is actively involved in the affairs of mercy and charity, helping people find strong spiritual support.”
Patriarch Kirill, Russia’s top churchman who gave the Orthodox Easter sermon on Sunday, also spoke about Russia’s ongoing conflict against Ukraine.
The 76-year-old Orthodox priest reportedly gave Putin’s invasion of Ukraine the church’s blessing.
“Today, on our Russian historical land, grave events are taking place,” Kirill said. “You could say it's an internal feud.”
"Today, I am addressing both Russians and Ukrainians,” he continued. “I especially appeal to those who, against their will, were involved in this conflict.”
“We must do everything by the power of our prayers and our good deeds to stop this conflict as quickly as possible, so that peace and common good life, fraternal relations once again unite our peoples firmly and firmly, who were the one people of united Rus,” Kirill added.
“Today, this will be my special prayer, and I would ask you all to join this prayer so that the Lord blesses the Russian land.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Sunday’s holiday marked the second Orthodox Easter to take place since Putin’s war against Ukraine started in February 2022.
This year’s holiday also came as Putin grows increasingly paranoid regarding possible assassination attempts on his life.
Leaked Pentagon documents last week revealed that U.S. intelligence agencies are currently planning for Putin’s imminent death, while other classified material suggested two Kremlin officials are plotting to “sabotage” Russia’s war against Ukraine while Putin undergoes alleged cancer treatment.