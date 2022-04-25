Russia Accused Of Fabricating Footage Of Vladimir Putin At Easter Service With 'Old Pictures From 2021'

The rumors that the Kremlin manipulated footage from last year to make it appear Putin attended this year’s Orthodox Easter service, as well as Friday’s video showing Putin bloated, slouched in his seat and gripping the table, further suggests the leader is battling what some reports indicate might be a combination of thyroid cancer, dementia, and even Parkinson’s disease.

“I am persuaded by a lot of medical advice that he is an ill man and the most persuasive diagnosis is that he has early Parkinsonia,” former government defense and NATO adviser Professor Gwythian Prins recently revealed. “I happen to live with a clinical neurological psychologist - my wife - who has spent 30 years dealing with people who have had degenerative brain diseases.”

Putin also reportedly travels with a thyroid cancer specialist who regularly treats the Russian despot’s condition with steroids, suggesting the images of Putin’s bloated face – as well as his increasingly aggressive and irrational decision-making – is a result of the steroid treatment.