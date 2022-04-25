Russia Accused Of Fabricating Footage Of Vladimir Putin At Easter Service With 'Old Pictures From 2021'
The Kremlin has been accused of doctoring photos of Vladimir Putin attending an Easter service, further suggesting the Russian leader’s health is failing, Radar has learned.
Critics of the 69-year-old Russian president questioned pictures of Putin, released on Monday, that showed the leader attending an Orthodox Easter service in Moscow on Sunday — photos that are suspiciously similar to the same ones of Putin at the same religious service last year.
The photos, which showed Putin in Moscow's Christ the Saviour Cathedral alongside Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, depict the alleged ailing Russian leader wearing a nearly identical suit and tie to the ones he wore in 2021.
“Putin is standing in the same suit and with the same candle as on May 2, 2021,” Russian outlet The Village reported. “This is evidenced by a photo report from the temple on the Kremlin website.”
The Russian outlet further suggested the footage of Putin at this year’s service is distorted and manipulated at points to make it seem like the leader, who has been rumored to be suffering from a series of different ailments, was at the event when in reality he was not.
“In the broadcast of the Easter service from the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, Putin seemed to disappear for a moment,” the outlet continued. “This happened during the switching of shots, from a close-up with the president to a more general one.”
“The place where Putin should be seems to be empty,” they added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin appeared in a video on Friday in which he looked bloated and sick while speaking to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
In the video, the aging president was seen slouched back in his chair as he tightly gripped the table in front of him.
Putin was also heard slurring his words and spotted tapping his feet uncontrollably as he spoke to Shoigu about the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and Russia’s current occupation of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
The rumors that the Kremlin manipulated footage from last year to make it appear Putin attended this year’s Orthodox Easter service, as well as Friday’s video showing Putin bloated, slouched in his seat and gripping the table, further suggests the leader is battling what some reports indicate might be a combination of thyroid cancer, dementia, and even Parkinson’s disease.
“I am persuaded by a lot of medical advice that he is an ill man and the most persuasive diagnosis is that he has early Parkinsonia,” former government defense and NATO adviser Professor Gwythian Prins recently revealed. “I happen to live with a clinical neurological psychologist - my wife - who has spent 30 years dealing with people who have had degenerative brain diseases.”
Putin also reportedly travels with a thyroid cancer specialist who regularly treats the Russian despot’s condition with steroids, suggesting the images of Putin’s bloated face – as well as his increasingly aggressive and irrational decision-making – is a result of the steroid treatment.