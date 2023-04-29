Vladimir Putin Fires Russia's 'Butcher of Mariupol' General as He Grows Increasingly Paranoid Over a Potential Coup

In a recent paranoia-driven purge of his inner circle, Putin removed Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev from his duties as Russia's Deputy Defense Minister for Logistics — a position he's held since September 2022.

Mizintsev was credited for the success of several military missions, such as bombarding the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, an area Moscow took control of in May 2022.

However, according to recent reports, the military leader has been cut from Putin's inner circle as the Russian leader has become increasingly fearful of a potential coup.