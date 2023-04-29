Your tip
Vladimir Putin Fires Russia's 'Butcher of Mariupol' General as He Grows Increasingly Paranoid Over a Potential Coup

Apr. 29 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Russian President Vladamir Putin has fired one of his top commanders, known as the "Butcher of Mariupol", RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a recent paranoia-driven purge of his inner circle, Putin removed Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev from his duties as Russia's Deputy Defense Minister for Logistics — a position he's held since September 2022.

Mizintsev was credited for the success of several military missions, such as bombarding the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, an area Moscow took control of in May 2022.

However, according to recent reports, the military leader has been cut from Putin's inner circle as the Russian leader has become increasingly fearful of a potential coup.

Ukraine's defense ministry tweeted, "Butcher will build a new slaughterhouse," referring to the Kremlin's recent shake-up.

Russian war correspondent Alexander Sladkov also took to Telegram to confirm Mizintsev's departure. He referred to the "Butcher of Mariupol" as his "friend," claiming that the General "had no direct relation to the storming of the city."

On March 31, 2022, the British government attempted to crack down on Mizintsev, sanctioning him for his "reprehensible" actions in Syria and Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the UK told outlets: "Mizintsev is the Chief of the National Defense Command and Control Centre, where all Russian military operations are planned and controlled worldwide."

"Mizintsev is known for using reprehensible tactics, including shelling civilian centers in both Aleppo in 2015-16," they continued. "Now in Mariupol—where atrocities are being perpetuated against Ukrainian people."

As RadarOnline previously reported, Admiral Sergei Avakyants, who until recently served as commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet, was also removed from his position by Putin due to "insubordination" and refusing to send his men to Ukraine.

Just last month, Igor Girkin, a former Kremlin general, spoke out against Putin and the men he's decided to surround himself with.

In a post on Telegram, he condemned Kremlin leadership for pledging to increase the amount of military equipment to weakened troops on the frontlines in Ukraine.

He said, "They do not understand what they say or write."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has been going on for over a year and has led to countless casualties for both sides of the conflict.

