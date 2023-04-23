Vladimir Putin Fires Top Admiral For 'Insubordination', Refusing To Send Soldiers Into Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin fired one of his top admirals for "insubordination" when he declined to send his sailors to fight in the war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
66-year-old Admiral Sergei Avakyants was stripped of his role as commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet amid war games involving nuclear bombers. The orders came directly from the Kremlin.
According to the Volya and Brief channel on Telegram, Avakyants attempted to protect his men from deployment to prevent them from being used as "cannon fodder."
The senior admiral repeatedly resisted or skirted multiple orders to send his men to fight in Ukraine. When forced to do so, Avakyants allegedly dispatched his most misbehaved and unreliable men to the war-torn nation.
A source from the Russian armed forces general staff said the military leader told Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, that he would not let the fleet be ruined.
"His sailors, trained officers, well-coordinated crews, would not be torn apart," the source wrote on Telegram.
According to the Moscow Calling military channel, "Thirty-one armored vehicles of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade from the Russian Pacific Fleet were destroyed during an assault on Vuhledar."
The 155th brigade marines also wrote a letter complaining about the meat grinder tactics of Putin's commanders used in Ukraine, which saw "300 men killed, wounded and missing" just four days into the battle
Avakyants' discontent grew as Russia suffered heavy losses in the prolonged conflict with Ukraine.
He reportedly objected to the demand for Ukraine-bound "infantry formations from among the sailors of warships, submarines and auxiliary vessels."
This was the straw that broke the camel's back, and Mad Vlad sent the military leader "on Holiday" before being shifted to a backroom diplomatic position in Moscow.
Officials gave several contradicting reasons for the dismissal of one of Russia's most respected commanders. Still, leaks suggest it was due to the "unsatisfactory state of the preparation of the fleet" and "numerous mistakes of the command."
In recent months, Putin has been shaking up the military chain of command in response to the world superpower's lackluster attempt to conquer Ukraine.
Russian troops initially invaded Ukraine's borders on February 24, 2022. Putin's Chief national security adviser, Nikolai Patrushev, believed the war would only go on for a matter of weeks, expecting the Russian troops to take the capital of Kyiv with ease.
The war has continued for over a year with no signs of stopping anytime soon. Putin has grown more paranoid and has gone as far as to remove the age limit for new soldiers as casualties continue to rise.
