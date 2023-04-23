Vladimir Putin Fires Top Admiral For 'Insubordination', Refusing To Send Soldiers Into Ukraine

66-year-old Admiral Sergei Avakyants was stripped of his role as commander of the Russian Pacific Fleet amid war games involving nuclear bombers. The orders came directly from the Kremlin.

According to the Volya and Brief channel on Telegram, Avakyants attempted to protect his men from deployment to prevent them from being used as "cannon fodder."

The senior admiral repeatedly resisted or skirted multiple orders to send his men to fight in Ukraine. When forced to do so, Avakyants allegedly dispatched his most misbehaved and unreliable men to the war-torn nation.