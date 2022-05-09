Ailing Russian President Vladimir Putin Seen 'Limping' During Victory Day Parade

They were gathered in Moscow to celebrate the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, marking the national holiday with a military parade done in front of Putin and other senior Kremlin officials.

During his appearance today, the Russian leader was seen holding a photo of his late father, Vladimir Spiridonovich Putin.

"May 9 is designed to show off to the home crowd, to intimidate the opposition and to please the dictator of the time," James Nixey, director of the Russia-Eurasia Programme, told CNN amid rumors Putin may seize the occasion for another reason.