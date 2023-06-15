Chilling Warning: Vladimir Putin Tells Russian Ex-Pats to 'Stay Away From Our European Nuclear Bomb Targets'
The Kremlin warned ex-patriots to evacuate areas close to several Russian-assigned European nuclear bomb targets, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a chilling development to come as Vladimir Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine continues to escalate, a close ally of the 70-year-old Russian leader suggested that nuclear attacks against Europe may “become necessary” and that Russian expatriates needed to be warned before the potential strikes.
Segey Karaganov, who chairs the Council of Foreign and Defense Policy, also revealed that the Kremlin may approve nuclear strikes as a way to force countries to back down from aiding Ukraine.
Nuclear concerns recently arose after both the United Kingdom and the United States supplied Ukraine with weaponry to combat Putin’s invading Russian forces. Putin is allegedly “offering nuclear weapons” to countries that join the war to help Moscow.
"This is a morally terrible choice – we use the weapons of God, dooming ourselves to severe spiritual losses,” the Putin ally said this week, according to Daily Star. "But if this is not done, not only Russia may perish, but, most likely, the entire human civilization will end."
Karaganov also mocked President Joe Biden and called the U.S. leader the "madman in the White House" who would have no choice but to retaliate against strikes on Europe by sacrificing “Boston for Poznan.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin recently heightened nuclear tensions in Europe by moving a number of nukes from Russia into Belarus.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko intensified the nuclear tensions further after announcing that he would have "no hesitation" in “pushing the big red button” to start a nuclear war, and, most likely, World War III.
"God forbid, I will have to make a decision on the use of these weapons in modern times,” Lukashenko said earlier week. “But there will be no hesitation, if only there is aggression against us."
The United States said Putin’s decision to move nuclear warheads into Belarus, and Lukashenko’s chilling comments, were “irresponsible.”
"It's the latest example of irresponsible behavior that we have seen from Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a year ago,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.
"We have seen no reason to adjust our strategic nuclear posture or any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon,” he added.