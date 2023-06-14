Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

War-mad Putin Ally Proclaims Russia Will 'Wipe Washington Off the Face of the Earth' for Interfering in Ukraine

Putin Ally Proclaims Russia Will 'Wipe Washington Off the Face of Earth'
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 14 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Top Vladimir Putin ally and Russian television personality Yevgeny Satanovsky recently proclaimed that Russia is capable of "wiping Washington off the face of the Earth,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

Satanovsky, who is reportedly known for making outrageous claims about nuclear weapons and for referring to the 70-year-old Russian president as an "Emperor," made the concerning threat this week.

Article continues below advertisement
Putin Ally Proclaims Russia Will 'Wipe Washington Off the Face of Earth'
Source: Mega

According to Daily Star, Satanovsky made the startling threat after Washington claimed Russia destroyed a vital Ukrainian dam last week.

Satanovsky then suggested that the impact of such a claim could spark a nuclear war.

Putin Ally Proclaims Russia Will 'Wipe Washington Off the Face of Earth'
Source: Mega

"For these things, to be honest, you can wipe Washington off the face of the earth,” the Putin ally proclaimed. “It will simply disappear in one moment and the White House understands this.”

“The Americans show that they are not in the side chapels with the Ukrainians themselves,” he charged further. “The Ukrainian authorities are solely to blame for everything, who did not ask their superiors in the United States.”

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Satanovsky was referring to the incident that took place on June 6 when the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka was ruptured.

4.8 billion gallons of water reportedly surged down the Dnipro River as a result of the dam’s collapse and both Ukraine and the United States have blamed Russia for the vital infrastructure’s destruction.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Putin Ally Proclaims Russia Will 'Wipe Washington Off the Face of Earth'
Source: Mega

Meanwhile, Ukrainian sources reported that a number of cemeteries in the war-torn nation were flooded after the dam was destroyed – resulting in corpses contaminating the 4.8 billion gallons of water spilling across the already devastated country.

"Our water comes from the Dnipro – but now the cemeteries are flooded, so it's not safe to drink," one volunteer helping to clean up the disaster said. "Also there is oil in the water, the remnants of the power plant, and the mines.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Putin Ally Proclaims Russia Will 'Wipe Washington Off the Face of Earth'
Source: Mega

"There is a lot of water now in the city,” the volunteer added, “but there is no drinking safe water."

Satanovsky’s threat that Russia is capable of "wiping Washington off the face of the Earth” also came as Putin continues to escalate tensions not just with the U.S. and Ukraine but also with NATO.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.