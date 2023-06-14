War-mad Putin Ally Proclaims Russia Will 'Wipe Washington Off the Face of the Earth' for Interfering in Ukraine
Top Vladimir Putin ally and Russian television personality Yevgeny Satanovsky recently proclaimed that Russia is capable of "wiping Washington off the face of the Earth,” RadarOnline.com has learned.
Satanovsky, who is reportedly known for making outrageous claims about nuclear weapons and for referring to the 70-year-old Russian president as an "Emperor," made the concerning threat this week.
According to Daily Star, Satanovsky made the startling threat after Washington claimed Russia destroyed a vital Ukrainian dam last week.
Satanovsky then suggested that the impact of such a claim could spark a nuclear war.
"For these things, to be honest, you can wipe Washington off the face of the earth,” the Putin ally proclaimed. “It will simply disappear in one moment and the White House understands this.”
“The Americans show that they are not in the side chapels with the Ukrainians themselves,” he charged further. “The Ukrainian authorities are solely to blame for everything, who did not ask their superiors in the United States.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Satanovsky was referring to the incident that took place on June 6 when the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka was ruptured.
4.8 billion gallons of water reportedly surged down the Dnipro River as a result of the dam’s collapse and both Ukraine and the United States have blamed Russia for the vital infrastructure’s destruction.
- Graphic Video Shows Russian 'Deserters' Being Executed by Putin's Troops While Trying to Flee Ukraine Battlefield
- Putin's Kremlin Staff Accused of 'Starting the Day With a Bottle of Vodka' Due to Stress of Ukraine War
- 'Pacifism is Heresy': Vladimir Putin Punishes Priest for Preaching Against Russia's War in Ukraine
Meanwhile, Ukrainian sources reported that a number of cemeteries in the war-torn nation were flooded after the dam was destroyed – resulting in corpses contaminating the 4.8 billion gallons of water spilling across the already devastated country.
"Our water comes from the Dnipro – but now the cemeteries are flooded, so it's not safe to drink," one volunteer helping to clean up the disaster said. "Also there is oil in the water, the remnants of the power plant, and the mines.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.