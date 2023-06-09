'It's Not Safe to Drink': Ukraine Water Supply Contaminated With Corpses After Putin's Forces Destroy Major Dam
The drinking water throughout large parts of Ukraine was recently contaminated with corpses following the destruction of a dam by Russian forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The devastating incident first took place on June 6 when the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka was ruptured.
4.8 billion gallons of water reportedly surged down the Dnipro River, according to Daily Star, and Ukraine has blamed Russia for the dam’s destruction.
Also startling are reports that Ukrainian cemeteries were flooded after the dam was destroyed, resulting in corpses contaminating the 4.8 billion gallons of water spilling across the already war-torn nation.
"Our water comes from the Dnipro – but now the cemeteries are flooded, so it's not safe to drink," one rescuer helping to clean up the disaster said. "Also there is oil in the water, the remnants of the power plant, and the mines.”
"There is a lot of water now in the city,” the rescuer added, “but there is no drinking safe water."
Meanwhile, the United Nations’ humanitarian aid agency revealed nearly 3,000 Ukrainians were evacuated from both sides of the Dnipro River, while tens of thousands of other people have been deprived of drinking water due to the dam burst.
Elsewhere, crops have reportedly been ruined, land mines have been displaced, and electricity shortages have intensified.
"The fields in the south of Ukraine next year can turn into deserts,” Ukraine's Ministry of Agriculture warned.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka came as Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine continues to intensify nearly 16 months after the conflict first started in February 2022.
Kremlin sources recently warned that Putin is preparing to launch a “full mobilization” of his forces into Ukraine in an effort to take the defending neighboring nation once and for all.
"Alleged FSB source in Moscow: Full mobilization is likely to be announced in the coming days in Russia,” one source said in May.
"If this is true, then this morning's multiple drone attacks on Moscow, most of which appear to be getting shot down by air defense, could very well be Putin's false flag," the source added at the time.