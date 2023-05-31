Russia 'Likely' to Announce 'Full Mobilization' of Military Very Soon as War With Ukraine Rages On: Report

A "full mobilization" of Russian forces may be imminent after Moscow was allegedly attacked by drones flying from the Ukrainian capital city earlier this month.

Source: mega

Igor Sushko, a Ukraine-born American, recently claimed, "Alleged FSB source in Moscow: Full mobilization is likely to be announced in the coming days in Russia." "If this is true, then this morning's multiple drone attacks on Moscow, most of which appear to be getting shot down by air defense, could very well be Putin's false flag," he added at the time.

Source: mega

Sushko currently works with the Winds of Change Research Group, a non-profit "focusing on democratic values, anti-corruption systems, and importance of strong national defense." There has been no other evidence of an "imminent" mobilization or what that would entail, according to the Daily Star.

On Monday, May 29, Sushko tweeted that "drone attacks on Moscow continue" alongside video footage of aircraft flying over the city. "They are coming in from multiple directions," he wrote. "Authorities have not initiated evacuation alarms but some FSB officers are personally sending messages to certain people to get to bomb shelters."

Source: mega

Ukrainian internal affairs advisor Anton Gerashchenko shared that many of Kyiv "got little to no sleep last night" after hearing the "explosions" and "praying for our air defense." "We joke that in Kyiv it will take you three days to get eight hours of sleep," he said. "We hold on, we fight and we will get through all this."

This comes after Radar reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered "kamikaze" drone strikes on Kyiv early Sunday morning on the capital's holiday "Kyiv Day." Although the exact number of aircraft involved is presently unclear, the Ukrainian Air Force claimed 52 drones were shot down in an attack that reportedly killed a 41-year-old man.

The head of Kyiv's military administration, Serhiy Popko, released a statement via Telegram on the attacks that are said to have lasted for over five hours. "Today, the enemy decided to 'congratulate' the people of Kyiv on Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)," Popko wrote at the time.