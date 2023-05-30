Kamikaze Drones Devastate Moscow Less Than 24 Hours After Vladimir Putin Launches Attack Against Kyiv
Moscow was struck by a kamikaze drone attack this week less than 24 hours after Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine’s capital with a drone assault of his own, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate, Moscow was reportedly attacked by 25 unmanned aircrafts on Tuesday.
According to the New York Post, the drones struck several Moscow buildings and caused minor damage across the Russian capital. Some Moscow citizens were also reportedly ordered to evacuate their homes during the assault.
Although nobody was reported to be seriously injured in the Tuesday drone attack, and Ukraine did not claim responsibility for the blitz, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed at least two people sought medical attention.
Meanwhile, Putin reportedly attacked Ukraine’s capital for a second time on Tuesday shortly after first attacking Kyiv early Monday morning.
“A massive attack!” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced on Telegram this week. “Do not leave shelters.”
“The attack was massive, came from different directions, in several waves,” added Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv’s military administration. “These missile attacks of a fairly dense frequency are aimed specifically at exhausting both our air defense forces and our physical and moral strength.”
At least one Ukrainian citizen was reported dead after Russia attacked Kyiv on Tuesday, and four more were reported injured when the debris from a destroyed drone created a fire in a high-rise apartment building.
- Ukrainian Playboy Model Details Horrifying 'Night of Terror' After Vladimir Putin Attacks Kyiv With Army of Drones
- 'Badge of Honor': Senator Lindsey Graham Responds to Russia After Vladimir Putin Issues Warrant for His Arrest
- WW3 Fears: Vladimir Putin Moves Nukes to Belarus With European Capitals Now in Range of Potential Strikes
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the United States-supplied Patriot anti-missile defenses following the latest drone attack on Kyiv and he revealed the majority of the drones sent into Kyiv were successfully shot down.
“When Patriots in the hands of Ukrainians ensure a 100% interception rate of any Russian missile, terror will be defeated,” Zelenskyy said in a nightly news address this week.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia first attacked Kyiv late Sunday night into early Monday morning as the Ukrainian capital was preparing to celebrate the 1,541st anniversary of its official founding.
Only two of the 54 kamikaze drones that attacked Kyiv on Sunday were successfully shot down, and Popko confirmed the attack was carried out in several waves while air alerts lasted more than five hours.
"Today, the enemy decided to 'congratulate' the people of Kyiv on Kyiv Day with the help of their deadly UAVs," he wrote on Telegram after the devastating blitz.