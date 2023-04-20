Russian Woman, 70, Fined $490 For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'Handsome' With A 'Good Sense Of Humor'
An elderly woman in Russia was fined for "discrediting" Vladimir Putin's military for calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 45, a "handsome young man" with "a good sense of humor." Olga Slegina, 70, was ordered to pay 40,000 rubles ($490) after several witnesses tattled on her about the comments she made in December, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Olga, who is a pensioner from Moscow, was allegedly talking to a woman from Odesa, Ukraine, on December 24, 2022, when waitress Natalya Zakharova joined the conversation. Sources claimed Natalya called Zelenskyy "ugly" and a "freak," to which Olga replied, "Everyone used to laugh at his jokes."
She then allegedly said he was "handsome" and said she believed he had a "good sense of humor," according to the Memorial Human Rights Centre.
Days later, Olga was approached by a man in civilian clothes who told her that three people had reported her to the police. She was driven to the police station in a police car.
Once there, they alleged the elderly woman "praised Zelenskyy," to which she claimed she only commented on his looks.
During her police interrogation, Olga was asked to sign a document, which she later claimed she couldn't read properly due to her cataracts. She also alleged the document "altered" her words and did not understand what was happening.
Olga was given the fine during a hearing in Moscow that reportedly lasted only five minutes. She was unable to attend the hearing due to underlying health issues — but the judge decided not to postpone the court session since Olga's "not in intensive care... walks, alive, health."
Olga was charged under Russia's "war censorship" laws that were introduced in March 2022, weeks after Putin's troops invaded Ukraine.
The laws provide "administrative fines" for anyone who "discredited" the Russian Armed Forces, including the "calls for prevention of the use of Russian Armed Forces for the interests of the Russia Federation."
Olga allegedly plans to appeal the fine.