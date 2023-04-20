Russian Woman, 70, Fined $490 For Calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'Handsome' With A 'Good Sense Of Humor'

Olga, who is a pensioner from Moscow, was allegedly talking to a woman from Odesa, Ukraine, on December 24, 2022, when waitress Natalya Zakharova joined the conversation. Sources claimed Natalya called Zelenskyy "ugly" and a "freak," to which Olga replied, "Everyone used to laugh at his jokes."

She then allegedly said he was "handsome" and said she believed he had a "good sense of humor," according to the Memorial Human Rights Centre.