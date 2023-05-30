'Our Cause is Just': Vladimir Putin Rolls Out New History Textbooks Claiming Ukraine Attacked Russia First
Vladimir Putin is preparing to roll out a new series of history textbooks that claim Ukraine attacked Russia first, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader continues his efforts to justify the more than 15-month conflict against Ukraine, the new History of Russia schoolbooks will reportedly be issued next academic school year.
The books will also reportedly be aimed at Russian students aged 15-16 and 17-18.
“The training material does not contain any references, and most of it is devoted to the war in Ukraine and Russia's opposition to the 'collective West,’” one source familiar with the new textbooks said this week, according to Daily Star.
“In addition,” the insider continued, “at the end of one of the pages, slogans are written under which the authorities support the war: 'Our cause is just! The enemy will be defeated! Victory will be ours!'”
Although the new History of Russia textbook claims to teach about Russian history starting in 1914 onwards, the new schoolbook reportedly contains a heavy focus on the current Russo-Ukrainian War and the beginning of the conflict in February 2022.
Not only does the Putin-backed book claim Ukraine started the war, but it also teaches students that Russia was justified in its efforts to take the neighboring nation.
“Against Russia, on far-fetch pretexts, all but new sanctions, an ongoing weighty and informational campaign was carried out,” one page reportedly states.
“Ukraine began to be used as the striking fist of the West, aimed at Russia, to have an effect during the years of the presidency of Zelenskyy under full external control,” another page reads.
According to History of Russia, Russia was “forced” to “take action” against Ukraine after Ukraine “seized” the Donbas region in 2014 – although the history book does not mention the fact that Russia seized the region from Ukraine years earlier.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the new textbooks mark Putin’s latest attempts to justify his war against Ukraine as the Russian people grow increasingly disillusioned with the lengthy and bloody conflict.
Putin came under fire last week after he showcased a map from 1674 and claimed: "No Ukraine ever existed in the history of mankind.”
Shortly after the video of Putin and the map was posted online by the Kremlin, eagle-eyed viewers discovered that, despite Putin’s claims, Ukraine was featured on the nearly 400-year-old map.