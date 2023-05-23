Putin's Military is 'Exhausted' and Suffering Ammo Shortage, Former Russian General Reveals
Vladimir Putin’s military is “exhausted” and suffering from severe ammo shortages after Russia’s recent siege of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come a few days after Moscow claimed to have successfully occupied Bakhmut, a former Russian general revealed Putin’s troops are not only “exhausted” but also “badly shattered” and “thinned out.”
The former general also predicted that Ukraine would “likely succeed” if the invaded nation decides to launch a rumored counter-offensive against Putin’s soldiers in Bakhmut.
That is the revelation shared by former Russian army commander Igor Girkin, who took to Telegram this week to discuss the consequences of Russia’s alleged occupation of the eastern Ukrainian city.
"Why do I think the enemy will attack soon? Precisely because they have the best chance to succeed now," Girkin wrote, according to Daily Star. "The best strike units of the Russian Armed Forces are exhausted from months of fighting. Stocks of ammunition are minimal."
Girkin also slammed Putin’s decision to take Bakhmut and claimed the bloody battle – which started in August and raged on until this past weekend – was "not even approximately worth the effort and money spent on it.”
“Taking into account what I know about losses, wasted resources, lost time, and the initial understanding of the strategic senselessness of this operation,” the former Russian general wrote.
”Unfortunately, not those who planned and directed these operations from large headquarters, but the blood of front-line soldiers and officers, mobilized and volunteers,” Girkin added regarding the devastating losses suffered by both Russia and Ukraine during the nine-month battle.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Russia announced on Saturday that they successfully took the city of Bakhmut after roughly 300 days of fighting.
Ukrainian sources have estimated that Putin lost more than 100,000 soldiers in the “pointless” battle and only advanced an average of 60 feet per day throughout the duration of the conflict.
Ukraine is expected to launch a counter-offensive in an effort to retake the city, and sources familiar with the battle of Bakhmut indicated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s forces would have no problem in pushing Putin’s forces out.
"It was almost like the Ukrainians just took advantage of the fact that, actually, the Russian lines were weak,” strategic studies expert Phillips O'Brien said this week.
"The Russian army has suffered such high losses and is so worn out around Bakhmut that it cannot go forward anymore.”