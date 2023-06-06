Ukraine Blames Putin's Troops for Destroying Dam as Entire Villages Become Engulfed in 'Catastrophic' Flood Waters
The Ukraine military attributed the destruction of a crucial dam to the work of Vladimir Putin's troops, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians near the Kakhovka dam have begun to evacuate the Dnieper River's right bank, as floodwaters engulfed nearby villages.
Explosions were said to be heard at the dam and hydroelectric plant in Ukraine's southern region.
The "catastrophic" flooding was blamed on Putin's wrath, which has caused widespread destruction and claimed the lives of innocent civilians since Ukraine was invaded in February 2022.
On Tuesday, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirmed that several explosives severely damaged the dam's infrastructure, causing the retention wall to break.
With confirmation of the attack, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry advised civilians living near the Dnieper River to leave their belongings behind and evacuate for safety.
A Kremlin-installed local mayor claimed that for the next 72 hours, the flood waters are expected to rise. Areas that are most impacted could face flooding up to 40-feet high.
A local from Kherson shared a grim outlook of the future.
"Everything is going to die here," a man identified only as Serhiy said, according to the Daily Mail. "All the living creatures, and people will be flooded out."
Ukrainian authorities estimated that 4.8 billion gallons of water could flood the region with the dam's collapse.
"This crime carries enormous threats and will have dire consequences for people's lives and the environment," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Vatican Cardinal Matteo Zuppi at a meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday.
While the cause of the explosion has yet to be determined, Ukraine pointed to a 2022 incident with Russian troops as a potential catalyst.
In late 2022, Ukrainian authorities claimed that Russian troops had mined the dam as they retreated from the Kherson.
In October 2022, President Zelenskyy also warned that the dam could be a potential target due to flooding.
Additionally, the Ukrainian state hydroelectric company alleged that an explosion that destroyed the dam occurred in the plant's engine room, which appeared to suggest the work of an inside job rather than collateral damage from airstrikes.