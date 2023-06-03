Mad Vlad Too 'Terrified' to Leave Russia: Fears Assassination Attempts After Recent Drone Strikes
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly consumed by fear and has no sense of security given recent assassination attempts on his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The foreign leader also currently faces several arrest warrants issued against him by the International Criminal Court for his supposed war crimes.
A Kremlin insider told Russian news outlets that Putin is "absolutely terrified" of everything happening around him.
The source claimed, "He has no sense of security."
Due to the Russian leader's growing paranoia, the tactics between Russia and Ukraine have continued to escalate to the point where both armies send "kamikaze drones" across enemy lines.
Last month, Putin sent an onslaught of drones to perform a targeted strike on Ukraine's capitol of Kyiv during one of the nation's most significant national holidays.
In response, Moscow was attacked by 25 unmanned aircrafts the following Tuesday. The strike only caused minor damage across the Russian capital. Ukraine never claimed responsibility for the blitz, but many at the Kremlin believe it was Ukrainian forces supplied by the West.
Deputy head of Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate, Vadym Skibitsky, admitted that Putin is at the top of Ukraine's kill list.
The Russian President is wanted for allegedly kidnapping children from Ukraine and sending them to Russia against their will.
According to the court's chief prosecutor, Karim Khan, Russia had identified "hundreds of children taken from orphanages and children's care homes" by force.
Earlier this week, South African leadership controversially announced that it would grant "immunity" to Russian officials, including Vladimir Putin himself, while the BRICS conference was going on.
The fear that Putin is said to be experiencing may shed light on his newfound dependence on short-term political solutions for long-term problems, such as his recent territorial aggression in Ukraine and Syria.
This development may provide some clarity into Putin’s chauvinistic and overbearing tactics, as well as his fear of being held accountable for his alleged crimes.
