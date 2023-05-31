Vladimir Putin Declares British Government Officials 'Legitimate Military Targets'

Medvedev was responding to a series of comments Cleverly made this month during a visit to Estonia – a NATO country that borders Russia and where UK troops are currently placed.

“It has the legitimate right to do so within its own borders,” Cleverly said during the visit, “but it does also have the right to project force beyond its borders to undermine Russia's ability to project force into Ukraine itself."

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.