Ukrainian Soldiers Accused of Storming Russian Border and Opening Fire Against Putin's Border Patrol
At least 15 members of Ukraine’s military allegedly stormed the Russian border and opened fire against Vladimir Putin’s border patrol this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a striking development to come as the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, a small faction of Ukraine’s militia is accused of storming the border into the Belgorod region on Friday armed with rifles and grenade launchers.
The Ukrainian soldiers reportedly opened fire and engaged in a shootout against the Russian border patrol before advancing into the Russian village of Krasny Khutor.
“Several people tried to break through the village of Krasny Khutor, Belgorod region, but their attack was repulsed,” the Ukrainian news outlet Baza reported this weekend, according to Daily Star.
“At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired at the positions of border guards in another area of the Belgorod region,” the outlet reported further.
Also shocking are reports that “between five and ten” Ukrainian soldiers were “hurt” in the violent confrontation while the Russian border patrol “suffered no casualties.”
Meanwhile, Russia denied the incident took place and instructed its citizens to “trust only official information.”
“Information about an attempt to break through by the sabotage group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is not true,” a Russian spokesperson said after the alleged incident on Friday.
“According to the latest confirmed data, yesterday, May 19, the work of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was carried out as planned on the border of the Belgorod Region,” the spokesperson continued.
“We ask residents not to succumb to provocations, remain calm, and trust only official information.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Friday’s alleged incident marked the third time in a matter of weeks that Ukraine was accused of storming Russia amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.
Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Putin after a “kamikaze” drone crashed just outside Moscow in late April.
Then, earlier this month, Ukraine was again accused of attempting to assassinate Putin after another drone strike targeted the Kremlin at approximately 2 AM on May 3.
Although Ukraine denied being behind the suspected drone strike, Kremlin officials claimed the attack was a “planned terrorist attack” and an “assassination attempt on the president of Russia.”