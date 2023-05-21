Vladimir Putin Being Removed From His Position Could Lead to 'The Most Volatile and Violent Regime Since Hitler," Says Historian

Russian historian Dr. Yuri Felshtinsky claimed that if Putin were to be ousted, then "something terrible" would likely happen as a result.

Vladimir Putin's enemies are allegedly preparing to make their next move by circling the foreign leader's position due to Russia's volatile and unstable state, RadarOnline.com has learned.

He claimed that the likely candidates to take over the Kremlin would be Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin or former President Dimitry Medvedev .

"He has created the most volatile and violent regime since Hitler and Stalin's time," Felshtinsky told the Express . "If the moment comes when he will be replaced, it means that something catastrophic has happened."

"Former President Medvedev might consider running for the presidency, but his influence primarily stems from his personal ties to Putin," the historian told the outlet. "If Putin were to be removed, Medvedev would quickly fade away from the political scene due to their close association."

As for Mishustin, Felshtinsky argued that the Russian Prime Minister would likely be an administrator due to his lack of significant recognition within Russia and its people.

He explained, "Although the Russian constitution mandates Mishustin to serve as Acting President until the next elections, he lacks support and is unlikely to leave a lasting impact."