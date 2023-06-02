Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Drone Education: Putin Orders Russian Schools to Teach Students How to Use Same Weapons Used in War Against Ukraine

Putin Orders Russian Schools to Teach Students About Drones
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 2 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Vladimir Putin ordered a number of schools across Russia to start teaching a “building and programming drones” course amid the country’s ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader’s battle against Ukraine continues to escalate, Russian students aged 12 to 15 are reportedly learning how to assemble and fly unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Article continues below advertisement
Putin Orders Russian Schools to Teach Students About Drones
Source: Mega

Even more surprising are reports that the Russian schools were forced to spend more than $10,000 per drone in order to teach the new Putin-implemented weapons course.

“Schoolchildren in the Kaliningrad region will be taught not only to manage but also to develop drones,” Daily Star reported this week.

Putin Orders Russian Schools to Teach Students About Drones
Source: Mega

“Secondary school No. 50 in Kaliningrad placed a purchase of an educational air module for the development of UAVs for [$98,000],” the report continued.

“The school will spend another [$53,000] on the software and hardware complex for piloting an unmanned aircraft with the function of aerial photography.”

Article continues below advertisement

The sudden move came just weeks after Putin called for schools across Russia to begin teaching “educational programs” about drones “as soon as possible.”

“This so-called early career guidance will ultimately benefit the country,” Putin said in April.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Putin Orders Russian Schools to Teach Students About Drones
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the news of the drone courses being implemented into the Russian school system also came shortly after it was revealed that Putin is also rolling out a new Russian history textbook starting next academic school year.

The new schoolbook, titled History of Russia, will be aimed at Russian students aged 15-16 and 17-18. The book will also reportedly teach the Russian students that Putin’s war against Ukraine was justified because Ukraine “attacked Russia first.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Putin Orders Russian Schools to Teach Students About Drones
Source: Mega

“Against Russia, on far-fetch pretexts, all but new sanctions, an ongoing weighty and informational campaign was carried out,” one History of Russia page reportedly teaches.

"Ukraine began to be used as the striking fist of the West, aimed at Russia, to have an effect during the years of the presidency of Zelenskyy under full external control,” reads another.

The drone courses and new Russian history textbooks seemingly mark Putin’s latest attempts to justify his war against Ukraine, particularly as the Russian people grow increasingly disillusioned with the already lengthy and bloody conflict.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.