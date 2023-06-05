'Beginning of the End': Vladimir Putin 'Doomed' as Russian Civil War Looms on Horizon, Russian Insiders Warn
Russia is reportedly on the brink of civil war as a result of Vladimir Putin’s disastrous war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come nearly 16 months after Russia first invaded Ukraine in February 2022, sources familiar with Russia’s Kremlin elite revealed Putin could be “ousted” from power due to his failed invasion.
Also startling are reports that Putin may end up "dead” or “in exile" if he does not succeed in his military campaign against Ukraine in the coming weeks and months.
Those are the predictions made by Luke Coffey, an expert at the Hudson Institute think-tank in Washington, D.C., this week.
According to Coffey, Putin is “doomed” and the West is already seeing the “beginning of the end” for not only the 70-year-old Russian leader but also for the Russian Federation.
"There will be a lot of difficult choices to be made and whoever is on top will have to keep an eye on their back,” Coffey explained this week, according to Daily Star, regarding what will likely happen should Putin be removed from power.
"I think you'll see uprisings among discontented people,” he continued. “Moscow will have to decide which bits and pieces to fight for, which different power-brokers they can engage with to keep their interests in place.”
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently echoed Coffey’s predictions. The Ukrainian leader further predicted that Putin will be “murdered” by members of his own Kremlin inner circle.
"Then carnivores will eat the carnivore,” Zelenskyy charged. “It is very important, and they will need a reason to justify this.”
“They will recall the words of Komarov, of Zelenskyy…They will remember,” he continued. “They will find a reason to kill the killer. Will it work? Yes. When? I don't know."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin has failed to take Ukraine despite invading the neighboring nation more than 15 months ago.
Paul Goble, an ex-CIA analyst, also recently predicted a “bloodbath break-up” of Russia if Putin is assassinated over his failure in Ukraine.
“People are now much more open to the possibility that the Russian Federation might not be able to remain in one piece,” Goble said in May. “What we’re likely to see is something different than the coming apart of the great empires.”
“I think that it’s going to be kaleidoscopic,” the former CIA analyst continued. “It will be chaotic – what you see one year won’t be the same after two years.”