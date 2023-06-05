Ukraine Hacks Russian TV to Broadcast Video Hinting at Imminent Counteroffensive
Russian TV channels in occupied Crimea were breached by Ukrainian hackers on Sunday, RadarOnline.com has learned, who broadcasted a video hinting at the start of Kyiv's counteroffensive.
Several Ukrainian news outlets reported that the “Rossiya” and “Friday” cable channels were interrupted by a recording from Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. The clip reportedly showed Ukraine’s troops holding their fingers to their lips and staring into the camera.
“Plans like silence,” the footage, with a message in Ukrainian, said. “There will be no announcement that it's starting.”
The clip was also reportedly accompanied by a shot of two fighter jets in the sky, according to the New York Post.
Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea, confirmed the breach via a statement released on Sunday. Krychkov also confirmed that the broadcasts of several Crimean cable operators had been hacked and the signal was being cut.
Ukrainian hackers previously breached Russian radio stations in February to broadcast Ukraine's national anthem on the eve of the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.
That breach was followed by a warning from Ukrainian Major Gen Kyrylo Budanov, who proclaimed at the time that Kyiv's forces would liberate all occupied territories – including Crimea.
In April 2022, Ukrainian hackers also sabotaged the broadcast of Russia's Channel One in Crimea. They aired a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning Russian officials that they would not find peace on the “precious land” they seized in Crimea.
Vladimir Putin annexed Crimea by force in 2014, and Zelenskyy has repeatedly promised to take back control of the territory.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on Sunday that its troops had pushed back a large-scale Ukrainian offensive in the contested Donetsk region – killing hundreds of troops and destroying tanks and armored vehicles.
Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the attack.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the incident on Sunday came just hours before Russia was targeted in another hack that showed a deep fake video of Putin declaring martial law.
Although Kremlin officials immediately released a statement confirming that the video of Putin was a fake, no party has yet to take responsibility for the surprising clip.