Russian State TV Chief Says Vladimir Putin is Planning to Threaten Strikes Against NATO Over Ukraine

Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of Russia Today, made the prediction. Simonyan claimed that Russia has the right to declare NATO countries as legitimate targets. She also stated that she does not see another option to resolve the Ukraine spat.

"One morning we'll wake up to find out that last night Vladimir Putin has declared an ultimatum, saying that if F-16 jets taking off from the airfields of such countries continue striking Russian territory—if such and such weapons, shipped from the ports of such and such countries, continue being supplied, then we will consider these airfields and these ports legitimate war targets," Simonyan said.