WW3 Fears: Vladimir Putin To Position Nukes in Belarus Starting Next Month
Vladimir Putin stoked World War III worries again after announcing that Russian nukes will start being moved into Belarus starting next month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come as the 70-year-old Russian leader’s war against Ukraine continues to escalate every day, Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko met on Friday to discuss the placement of Russian nukes in Belarus.
According to Daily Star, Putin announced that Russian nukes will be deployed to Belarus starting on July 7 and 8.
“On July 7-8, the preparation of the relevant structures is being completed and we will immediately begin measures related to the deployment of the relevant types of weapons on your territory,” Putin reportedly told Lukashenko on Friday.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin first signaled that he planned to place nukes in Belarus in March when the Russian leader deployed ten nuclear aircraft carriers into the Russia-allied country.
Putin then deployed non-strategic nuclear weapons into Belarus in May, marking the first time Russia deployed tactical nuclear weapons on foreign soil since 1991.
Meanwhile, Belarus borders three NATO countries – meaning Putin could now reach several capitals across Europe should he decide to launch an attack against the Ukraine-aligned allies.
Russia's weapons will also reportedly be capable of reaching several capital cities across Europe once the weapons are placed in Belarus.
The U.S. State Department recently condemned the agreement between Putin and Lukashenko to place nukes in Belarus, calling the deal “irresponsible.”
"It's the latest example of irresponsible behavior that we have seen from Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine over a year ago,” U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said after the agreement between Putin and Lukashenko was reached.
"We have seen no reason to adjust our strategic nuclear posture or any indications that Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon,” he added.
Dr. Frank Ledwidge, a senior lecturer in law and strategy at the University of Portsmouth, echoed Miller’s concerns and added that Putin’s recent actions are just “window dressing.”
"The whole purpose is to remind the West that Russia is a nuclear power, that its failure in the south of Ukraine that’s unfolding right now does not represent the totality of Russian power," Ledwidge explained.
"A reminder that ‘we’re still here as a global power and despite the failure of our army we still present a threat to you,’” he continued. “It’s all window dressing.”