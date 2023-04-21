Russian ‘Spy Ship’ With Mystery Armed Guards Seen Near U.K. Power Supplies As Vladimir Putin Prepares ‘Sabotage Mission’
A Russian “spy ship” with mystery armed guards on board was recently sighted near a United Kingdom power supply plant as Vladimir Putin reportedly prepares to launch a “sabotage mission” against NATO, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking discovery came this week when a Russian ship dubbed the Admiral Vladimirsky was seen just off the eastern coast of the UK.
According to footage of the ship captured by public broadcasters in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Finland, at least one masked guard brandishing an assault rifle could be seen on the deck of the Admiral Vladimirsky.
The ship also reportedly has antennae and radar, while other mysterious figures patrol the alleged spy boat’s decks and quarters.
According to the Sun, Western intelligence agencies suspect the ship is part of a program launched by Putin to map offshore wind farms, gas pipelines, power lines, and internet cables.
The agencies also reportedly suspect that Putin is preparing a “sabotage mission” in the event Russia and NATO go to war as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
"Russia is secretly charting this infrastructure and is undertaking activities which indicate preparations for disruption and sabotage,” a Dutch intelligence agency revealed.
The intelligence agencies are reportedly concerned that the Russian men onboard the Admiral Vladimirsky are preparing to “tap” into cables in an effort to intercept secret military communications.
If the Russian men fail to intercept any communications, the agencies are also concerned they will try to sever the cables in an effort to deliver a devastating blow to NATO’s vital and ongoing transmissions.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sightings of the Admiral Vladimirsky this week came just shortly after UK Cabinet Minister Oliver Dowden announced Putin is actively trying to “disrupt and destroy” the nation’s critical infrastructure.
“Every day, a combination of criminals, spooks, hacktivists and cyber soldiers silently and invisibly breach our digital defenses – both in the UK and in the rest of the world,” Dowden said during a conference in Belfast, Ireland.
“It is a national security threat, and our response needs to reflect the severity of that threat,” he explained further. “These are attacks on our citizens, our businesses and our democracy. They are an attempt to undermine our society.”