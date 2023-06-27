Putin's Exiled Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Arrives in Belarus Three Days After Botched Moscow Rebellion

Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was spotted touching down in Belarus this week after organizing a failed coup against Moscow, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Prigozhin’s Wagner Private Military Company marched on the Russian capital on Saturday before turning around at the 11th hour, the Putin chef-turned-mercenary chief was reportedly seen arriving in Minsk, Belarus on Monday.