Putin's Exiled Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Arrives in Belarus Three Days After Botched Moscow Rebellion

By:

Jun. 27 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Vladimir Putin’s exiled mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was spotted touching down in Belarus this week after organizing a failed coup against Moscow, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Prigozhin’s Wagner Private Military Company marched on the Russian capital on Saturday before turning around at the 11th hour, the Putin chef-turned-mercenary chief was reportedly seen arriving in Minsk, Belarus on Monday.

According to Daily Star, Prigozhin’s plane landed at the Machulishchi military airfield on Monday morning.

The exiled Wagner mercenary chief also released a statement after arriving in Minsk, marking Prigozhin’s first communication since temporarily disappearing after Saturday’s botched coup attempt.

"We didn't march to overthrow Russia's leadership,” he said of the failed rebellion. “The aim of the march was to avoid destruction of Wagner and to hold to account the officials who through their unprofessional actions have committed a massive number of errors.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 62-year-old Wagner mercenary chief disappeared for more than 36 hours after he ordered his 25,000 troops to stand down outside of Moscow on Saturday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly brokered a deal on Putin’s behalf that saw Prigozhin accept amnesty in Belarus, although Prigozhin’s whereabouts were unknown until he was seen in Minsk on Monday.

Meanwhile, Putin’s exiled mercenary chief failed to comment on what he has planned now that he and his men are no longer beholden to the Russian president and the still ongoing war in Ukraine.

Anthony Glees, an expert on the current Russo-Ukrainian conflict, told Daily Star that Prigozhin’s life is likely still in danger despite the revelation that the mercenary chief accepted amnesty in Belarus.

"Putin would of course love Prigozhin dead,” Glees told the outlet this week. “Prigozhin has humiliated him and cheated him with his attempted [coup] and those who cross Putin end up dead."

British MP Tobias Ellwood also recently issued Prigozhin a chilling warning. He told the Wagner leader to “be very careful what he eats” and “where he goes” after attempting to oust Putin from power on Saturday.

“If I was him, I would be very careful what I ate and where I went,” Ellwood warned on Monday. “Putin mops up any dissenting voices himself – he will be plotting.”

“What he did in the last few days didn't happen instantaneously,” the British MP added. “It has been building for months and months and months.”

