Vladimir Putin and Mercenary Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Both Missing for More Than 36 Hours After Botched Moscow Coup

Both Vladimir Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin have been missing in action for more than 36 hours after Prigozhin ordered his mercenaries to march on Moscow this weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come after Russia nearly collapsed into civil war on Saturday, neither the 70-year-old Russian leader nor his now-exiled chef-turned-mercenary chief have been seen in days.