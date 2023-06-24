Kremlin Denies Vladimir Putin Fled Moscow as the Wagner Rebellion Make Their Way Towards the Russian Capitol
The Kremlin denied that Russian President Vladimir Putin had fled the country after the Wagner mercenary group took control of several Russian cities, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia has created a state of unrest in the country. The group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has taken control of the military headquarters in Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don and is racing toward Moscow.
On Friday, drone footage showed a Russian troop being wiped out by a bomb. Putin has labeled Prigozhin's actions as "treason" and a "mortal blow" to the country's troops. He has also warned that anyone who takes up arms against the military will be punished.
Putin's whereabouts have been thrown into question after an aircraft belonging to the presidency was spotted flying from Moscow to St Petersburg, according to Flight Radar.
Dmitry Peskov, a Putin spokesperson from Moscow, denied the Russian President has fled the capital and told reporters that he "is working at the Kremlin."
Prigozhin has said that his forces have been attacked by artillery and helicopters since he launched his mutiny. He demanded that Russia's Minister of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, and the top general, Valery Gerasimov, meet him in Rostov-on-Don. If his demands aren't met, he threatened to "blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the shocking armed rebellion against Russia's Defense Ministry, saying, "Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys themselves."
"For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it," he continued. "Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain, and problems it will have for itself later."
The group's fighters are known for their tactical skills and professionalism, and they have been involved in several high-profile operations, including the Syrian Civil War, where they were accused of operating on behalf of the Russian military.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.