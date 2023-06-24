Kremlin Denies Vladimir Putin Fled Moscow as the Wagner Rebellion Make Their Way Towards the Russian Capitol

An armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia has created a state of unrest in the country. The group's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has taken control of the military headquarters in Voronezh and Rostov-on-Don and is racing toward Moscow.

On Friday, drone footage showed a Russian troop being wiped out by a bomb. Putin has labeled Prigozhin's actions as "treason" and a "mortal blow" to the country's troops. He has also warned that anyone who takes up arms against the military will be punished.